NEWS
Saturday January 7 2017
Atalanta drop Gagliardini for Inter
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed Roberto Gagliardini “will not play against Chievo out of respect for Inter.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Tomorrow Gagliardini will not play against Chievo out of respect for Inter,” said Gasp in his Press conference.

“We will wait for them to finalise the situation.”

Gagliardini is on the verge of a transfer to Inter, initially a loan with obligation to buy for a total of around €25m.

The 22-year-old midfielder is continuing to train with Atalanta in Bergamo, but will be left out on Sunday afternoon.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies