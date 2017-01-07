Atalanta drop Gagliardini for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed Roberto Gagliardini “will not play against Chievo out of respect for Inter.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Tomorrow Gagliardini will not play against Chievo out of respect for Inter,” said Gasp in his Press conference.

“We will wait for them to finalise the situation.”

Gagliardini is on the verge of a transfer to Inter, initially a loan with obligation to buy for a total of around €25m.

The 22-year-old midfielder is continuing to train with Atalanta in Bergamo, but will be left out on Sunday afternoon.

