Mihajlovic: 'Iturbe is Torino gamble'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic prepares Torino for “a decisive week” against Sassuolo and Milan, while Juan Manuel Iturbe “is a gamble I intend to win.”

The Granata visit Sassuolo on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Sassuolo are an excellent side and this year they paid a price for participating in the Europa League, while they’ve also been rather unlucky,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Last term they were a revelation, now people act as if beating them is obligatory. We know how good the Neroverdi really are and it’s a difficult game, but we want to win anyway.

“We mustn’t step on to the field with a sense of anxiety, but with determination, knowing that if we play the way we know, then we’ll get the three points.

“The next week will be decisive, because we are facing Sassuolo and then Milan twice between Serie A and the Coppa Italia. These seven days will tell us a great deal.”

Iturbe arrived on loan with option to buy from Roma this week and could get his debut tomorrow afternoon. Is he an alternative for Adem Ljajic or Iago Falque?

“He can play on either flank and do anything. He’s got good stamina, pace and a strong shot. This is a gamble I hope to win, as two years ago he was at the centre of a bidding war and then lost his way. He’s very eager, but must be given enough breathing space to not be judged at every tiny error.

“It’s up to him to prove he can be decisive.”

Torino squad for Sassuolo: Cucchietti, Hart, Padelli; Ajeti, Avelar, Barreca, Castan, De Silvestri, Moretti, Rossettini, Zappacosta; Baselli, Benassi, Lukic, Obi, Valdifiori; Belotti, Boye, Falque, Iturbe, Ljajic, Maxi Lopez, Martinez

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.