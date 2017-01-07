Candreva: 'Inter enthusiasm in Udine'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva can feel the Inter “enthusiasm” building ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Udinese, another of his old clubs.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT

“There is enthusiasm and we can’t wait to get out there to play, picking up where we left off against Lazio,” the winger told Inter Channel.

“It’s true I am very fond of Udinese, just as I was of Lazio, but now I am focused on Inter. It is a very important match to continue our climb back up the Serie A table."

The Nerazzurri may well need the enthusiasm to keep them warm, as it's -10 degrees Celsius in Udine today.

“There are no easy games, the approach has to be decisive. We are Inter and every opponent raises their game against us.

“We’re in Serie A and then the Coppa Italia, so we hope to achieve the results that Inter deserve.”

