Donadoni: 'Bologna can trouble Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni insists Bologna “won’t just defend against Juventus, as we want to cause them problems.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“If you just defend in Turin, then you will concede sooner or later. Instead we want to prove that we can cause them problems,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I haven’t decided on my line-up yet, as I still have a couple of doubts on players who haven’t been at their best over the last few days. I’ll make my decisions after tomorrow morning’s training session.

“What is most important is that my players believe in themselves. We must be aggressive, determined and intense, putting our qualities on show.

“If we just sit back and defend, we will concede, so I see attack as the best form of defence. Juventus have such quality that you cannot get away with anything, so the performance is paramount.

“I expect my men to have a positive attitude, not worrying about conceding so much as trying to create problems for Juve.”

The Rossoblu spent the winter break training in Catania, hoping for a warmer climate than up north, but instead it has been snowing in Sicily as well.

“We worked well in Catania, considering the situation. We had expected it to be more forgiving, but instead it might be colder in the south than in the north right now. We were even accompanied by the snow, but I’m satisfied with what we were able to do anyway.”

Simone Verdi and Umar Sadiq are still on the treatment table, while Saphir Taider is on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

