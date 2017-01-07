Juric: 'Genoa attack Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric assures Genoa “will take a very attacking approach” against Roma tomorrow, partly because of an injury crisis.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Grifone go into their first game of 2017 having already sold two players, as Leonardo Pavoletti joined Napoli and Tomas Rincon moved to Juventus.

“We have lost two great players who did so well over the last two years. I am happy for them at this new adventure at bigger clubs, but a bit less happy for us,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The team is fired up, I hope we’ll also be more clinical and efficient. There is an emergency situation in midfield, as we only have two players available – Isaac Cofie and Luca Rigoni. So far Rigoni has played in a different role and needs another mentality when going deeper.

“Roma look tougher and more focused on specifics than they were in the past. Edin Dzeko is also finally performing, thanks to Luciano Spalletti.

“The Giallorossi can really hurt you if they get into gear, as they have immense quality in attack and many avenues towards the goal. It’s only natural we’re scared of this fixture.

“We will take a very attacking approach and I prefer that to adapting players in roles that are not their own. As a Coach I must try to create the opportunities to win the match, then other things can happen in football. Sometimes you win without doing much, or you can lose after dominating, which happened to us several times.

“We’ve got to raise the concentration level on set plays, where we have conceded too many goals recently.”

Adel Taarabt flew in yesterday for a medical, but the Benfica man still hasn’t completed his transfer to Genoa on an 18-month loan.

“He is a talented figure, but hasn’t played for a year and a half. That’s a lot.”

