Saturday January 7 2017
Totti in, Vermaelen out
By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas and Francesco Totti are in the Roma squad travelling to Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

There had been strong doubts over the two players, above all Totti, who has an inflammation in the right Achilles tendon.

Manolas is not 100 per cent fit, but should start, as Thomas Vermaelen is out of action with a soleus muscle problem.

If Totti plays, it’ll be the 25th consecutive year featuring in Serie A.

Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Roma squad for Genoa: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Emerson, Mario Rui, Fazio, Manolas, Seck, Peres, Jesus, Rudiger, De Rossi, Gerson, Paredes, Strootman, Nainggolan, Perotti; El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko, Tumminello

