Carlao: 'Every Brazilian knows Torino'

By Football Italia staff

New Granata buy Carlao has arrived from Apoel Nicosia. “It is a glorious and important club. Every Brazilian knows Torino.”

The Brazilian underwent his medical today and is expected to sign on until June 2019.

“Being in Italy for the first time is a wonderful feeling,” Carlao told Tuttomercatoweb just days ahead of his 31st birthday.

“I played for Corinthians as a youngster, then had six years in France, but Italy is a special place with many big clubs and the overall level is much higher.

“I chose Torino because it’s a glorious and important club. I had offers from other countries, including Greece and Germany, but when I heard there was interest from Torino, I immediately said yes. It’s a big club, many important Brazilian players were here in the past and they have such a strong tradition in Italian football.

“Every Brazilian knows Torino, from the Superga tragedy to Junior, to Casagrande, who made history here. There is such a great tradition at the club, the fans are fantastic and the city beautiful. Everyone knows the glory of Torino.”

Carlao was asked to describe himself to the Granata supporters.

“I’m left-footed, a centre-back, but can also play at left-back. I have played in midfield at times, but my traditional role is in the centre of defence.

“I have good technique and have often been asked to start moves from the back. I have no problems working hard. My idols are my mother and father, as they are the most important people in my life.”

