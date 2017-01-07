NEWS
Saturday January 7 2017
Kucka out of Milan-Cagliari
By Football Italia staff

Juraj Kucka is out of Milan’s encounter with Cagliari due to a knee injury, but Davide Calabria returns to the fold.

Midfielder Kucka left the training ground early today after aggravating a knee injury.

Coach Vincenzo Montella had mentioned they were being cautious with it, because the bruise is on the same spot where he had surgery.

Mati Fernandez and Riccardo Montolivo are still on the treatment table, but full-back Calabria returns after a three-month absence.

Milan squad for Cagliari: Donnarumma, Gabriel, Plizzari; Abate, Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Ely, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Zapata; Bertolacci, Bonaventura, Honda, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Lapadula, Niang, Suso

