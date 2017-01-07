Liveblog: Serie A Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action to the first two Serie A games of 2017, Empoli-Palermo and Napoli-Sampdoria.

The year gets off to a start at 17.00 GMT with a relegation showdown between Empoli and Palermo at the Stadio Castellani.

These sides sit in two of the bottom four spots, so every point is crucial. Can Eugenio Corini continue his Rosanero revival?

At 19.45 GMT we go to the Stadio San Paolo, where on-form Napoli hope to carry on their spectacular performances against Sampdoria.

The Partenopei were absolutely glorious for the neutrals towards the end of the year, including a 3-3 thriller at Fiorentina and Dries Mertens bagging eight goals in three games.

Live Blog Serie A Comeback Saturday

