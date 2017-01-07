Del Neri: 'Udinese courage with Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri told Udinese to “face Inter with courage” at the Dacia Arena in tomorrow’s early game.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We want to start where we left off in 2016 and Inter will feel the same way,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The Nerazzurri are a great side who were built to fight for European places. They’ve started playing some good football too, beating Lazio 3-0 and winning against Sassuolo.

“We therefore have to be the team that focuses on great intensity and faces Inter with courage. We can hurt them with our own strengths.

“It is our duty to give our best and show love for our football. The fans have understood that we share their identity and we are happy to repay them for their efforts.”

There are some issues, as Cyril Thereau and Emil Hallfredsson have shaken off a knee and neck problem respectively, while Lucas Evangelista has flu.

“We’re a bit short in midfield, but cannot complain. The important thing is to keep our intensity and give everything we’ve got to win.

“I told the lads that I don’t want to hear interviews saying: ‘I played well, but we lost.’ We’ve got to be angry and take the game to them, not moan if it doesn’t go our way.

“You don’t need to motivate players for a game like this against Inter. We must honour the fans, the club and ourselves by giving our best.”

Udinese squad for Inter: Karnezis, Perisan, Scuffet; Adnan, Angella, Danilo, Faraoni, Felipe, Heurtaux, Parpinel, Samir, Widmer; Bovolon, De Paul, Fofana, Hallfredsson, Kums, Jankto, Magnino; Ewandro, Matos, Perica, Thereau, Duvan Zapata

