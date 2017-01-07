Evra dropped by Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have left out Patrice Evra from the squad to face Bologna, fuelling reports of his imminent exit.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The decision to leave Evra out of the squad entirely, despite Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci injuries, speaks volumes about the situation.

The 35-year-old is considering a proposal from Valencia, although he has also been linked with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Federico Mattiello is ruled out after fracturing his nose during a training ground game between ranks this morning.

The unlucky defender will have surgery over the next few days.

Gigi Buffon is also sidelined after coming down with flu symptoms, but new buy Tomas Rincon is ready to make his debut.

Juventus squad for Bologna: Chiellini, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Hernanes, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Del Favero, Semprini

