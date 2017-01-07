Report: Zaza accepts Valencia

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Simone Zaza has agreed terms for a loan move to Valencia with €16m option to buy that will become mandatory.

The forward had been at West Ham United on a similar transfer structure, but the Premier League side pulled the plug early to avoid paying the full €25m fee.

According to reports in Spain and Italy, Zaza has given the all-clear for the move to La Liga.

It’s another loan with option to buy for €16m that will be activated automatically when he notches up 15 appearances.

Patrice Evra could also be moving to Valencia, as he was left out of the Juve squad for tomorrow night’s Serie A game against Bologna.

The 35-year-old Frenchman had hoped for a firm proposal from Manchester United, but seems to have accepted the switch to the Mestalla instead.

