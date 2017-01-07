Zamparini: '30 per cent chance for Palermo'

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini is not feeling confident, stating “we have the worst performances in Serie A and have a 30 per cent chance of safety.”

The situation is no longer so dire, as they are third from bottom and go head-to-head with Empoli today. Follow the action on the Liveblog.

“Considering the performances and not the squad, which is good, I consider us to be the worst side in Serie A,” Zamparini told Radio 2.

The Sicilians are already on their third Coach of the campaign, as Eugenio Corini took over after Davide Ballardini and Roberto De Zerbi.

“It’s not easy to go from De Zerbi’s style of football to a new organisation so quickly, but we hope it’ll work and are giving Corini time to grow.

“I still think we have only a 30 per cent chance of safety.”

Zamparini was also critical of the January transfer window.

“You don’t know how many flops I signed in January. For every four good ones, I got 10 who were terrible. You usually sign flops when you believe in what people say, such as agents, and buy a player without really seeing him first.

“It’s better to see them with your own eyes or those of your most trusted collaborators.”

