Hamsik: 'Napoli gifted points'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik feels Napoli “gifted points and haven’t had the results to match our performances” as they begin 2017 against Sampdoria.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT

“Maurizio Sarri is right to say we haven’t had the results to match our performances. It’s our fault, as we gifted some points, so now we have to focus and pick up the full three points,” the captain told Sky Sport Italia.

“Personal targets are not important, I care more about climbing up the table with Napoli.”

This evening is an intriguing clash between Sarri and Marco Giampaolo, the man who replaced him on the Empoli bench last year.

“The Coaches know each other well, we know Sampdoria are organised and play good football, but we have to focus on what we do best.”

