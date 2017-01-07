Maccarone makes Empoli history

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Maccarone “took responsibility” by converting Empoli’s winning penalty against Palermo and made club history too.

Big Mac came off the bench and immediately earned, then converted the spot-kick.

It was his 26th Serie A goal, making him Empoli’s all-time leading scorer in the Italian top flight.

“We get the feeling this was a very important result,” the veteran forward told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s a long season, but the victory does give us a good advantage over the bottom three. Finally we start the year on the right foot, seeing as in recent years we had always lost the opening game.

“I am the penalty taker, so it’s only right that I take on that responsibility. I felt that I could take it, even if I was cold after just coming off the bench.

“When you don’t score goals, it’s only right that others get to start instead. The past is the past, the fact remains that in the present I haven’t been scoring very much.”

