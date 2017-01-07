Martusciello: 'Empoli season not over'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello warned “the season certainly doesn’t end here” after a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Palermo.

The victory was sealed when Massimo Maccarone came off the bench to earn and convert a penalty, allowing them to break away from the drop zone.

“We will enjoy this win and are very happy, but the season certainly doesn’t end here,” Martusciello told Sky Sport Italia.

“We must continue along this path, because we’ve achieved nothing yet. There was so much at stake today that the two teams kept it very tight and didn’t want to run any unnecessary risks. We did well to score and defend the advantage.”

Martusciello was asked about the January transfer window, as Alberto Gilardino is already heading towards Pescara.

“I don’t talk about the market because I am the Coach and simply have to train the squad at my disposal. I am happy with the team I have and focus only on the pitch.”

