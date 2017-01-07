Corini: 'Palermo have to believe'

By Football Italia staff

Eugenio Corini denies Palermo “lacked courage” in their 1-0 defeat to Empoli, as there are reports Maurizio Zamparini will sack him.

The Rosanero are locked into the bottom three following this evening’s loss at the Stadio Castellani.

“I don’t think the team lacked courage, as in the second half we pushed forward and started to take the initiative,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was a decent performance, but unfortunately it didn’t create a goal and Empoli only won thanks to a penalty.

“The situation in the table is difficult, but I knew it was. As I said when I arrived, this season we’ll often be swimming with our heads under the water, but with another 19 games to go, it’s our duty to believe in safety.”

There are reports President Zamparini is ready to axe Corini, who is already their third Coach of the season, to bring back Roberto De Zerbi.

He only accepted the job on November 30 and made his debut on December 4, picking up a win, a draw and two slender defeats.

Corini was asked if he had made any demands to the club for the January transfer window.

“I made clear my needs, but I will only talk about a player when he has officially been signed.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.