Dramatic Napoli comeback sinks Samp

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Tonelli and Manolo Gabbiadini completed a dramatic Napoli comeback to beat 10-man Sampdoria, but the red card was controversial.

After six months on the bench, Tonelli scored the last-gasp winner on his debut for the Partenopei.

The Blucerchiati have reason to be furious, as they were in front and saw Matias Silvestre sent off for a very harsh second booking.

