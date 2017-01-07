Tonelli: 'I'm gonna score this!'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Tonelli reveals what he was thinking when netting the 95th-minute winner against Sampdoria on his Napoli debut.

The former Empoli defender made the move over the summer for close to €10m, but had not played a single minute for the Partenopei until tonight.

“I had to get over a few fitness issues, but working hard I was fortunate enough to be ready at the right moment,” Tonelli told Sky Sport Italia.

After Manolo Gabbiadini cancelled out an Elseid Hysaj own goal, Tonelli fired an Ivan Strinic pull-back into the roof of the net from nine yards deep into stoppages to secure a 2-1 victory.

“What did I think at that moment? I’m gonna score this. Tonight this Napoli proved we do not give in and we brought home what we deserved.

“The squad is fantastic, they helped me so much from the start and the fact they all came to celebrate with me showed that.”

The centre-back also spoke to Mediaset Premium after the match.

“It’s an unforgettable night and incredible to score this goal. When people say you have childhood dreams come true, they mean a night like this!

“In the first half we struggled to put passes together, but we did well not to let our heads drop.”

