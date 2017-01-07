Ferrero: 'Ref falsified the match'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero accused the referee of “falsifying the match” after a contentious 2-1 defeat to Napoli.

An Elseid Hysaj own goal had given Samp the lead when Matias Silvestre received a very harsh second yellow card, as he did not seem to intentionally clip Pepe Reina’s heel.

The Partenopei fought back and won 2-1 at the 95th minute thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini and Lorenzo Tonelli goals.

“This match was decided by the referee,” the patron told Mediaset Premium at the Stadio San Paolo.

“It’s not right this way. We were playing our game and doing well. I ‘thank’ Mr Di Bello. They have got to stop this, the system has to change.

“We put in a great performance and I am truly p****d off! The Silvestre red card falsified the match, the referee has to take responsibility.

“Silvestre didn’t even touch Reina. What is the fourth official even doing there? They’ve got to keep piling on us all the time. The referee gave an extra five minutes and still they scored after that, so they could’ve just told us and we’d have stayed home!

“The referee also did not award eight offsides. Was the linesman's arm broken? He never raised it. We absolutely need video assistant referees and to send these officials back home! Human error can happen, but not always against us. We crushed Napoli tonight and the lads were impeccable. Losing a game like this is shameful.

“If I was a Sheikh, I’d buy everyone, Leo Messi and co, then it wouldn’t matter what the referee did…”

Ferrero continued to rage in another interview with Rai Sport.

“The referee won the game for Napoli. We dominated the first half, were well in the second and then he invented this coup de theatre – maybe he wanted to become famous – and what did the fourth official do? Nothing.

“I’d like the referee to come here now and speak to the media, because he was the Man of the Match. We played a great game and were robbed. In Italy robbery is a crime, so who is going to give us back our three points?

“I’ve been in football for three years and seen worse, but it’s not possible that these errors are always against the small to medium level clubs. Why do they never make these mistakes against Inter, Milan or Juventus?”

