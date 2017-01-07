Reina: 'Silvestre fouled me'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina insists the Matias Silvestre red card was the correct decision, as Napoli beat Sampdoria 2-1. “There was contact. I felt it.”

The Blucerchiati were 1-0 up at the Stadio San Paolo when Silvestre received a second yellow card for apparently clipping Reina’s heel as he tried to take a goal kick.

Replays suggest there was little or no contact and that any connection was accidental.

“It was definitely a foul and the red card was the correct decision,” Reina told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“I felt him get in the way and interrupt my kick, which is why it went so far off course. I know looking at the replays you can’t see it, but there was contact. I felt it.

“You could also tell by the way he didn’t really protest that he knew there was contact. He knew.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero was furious and accused the referee of "falsifying the match."

