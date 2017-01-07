Fiorentina beat Valencia to Zaza?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina could go for Simone Zaza if they sell Nikola Kalinic to Tianjin Quanjian, as Valencia director Jesus Garcia Pitarch sensationally quit.

The January transfer window has many interlocking threads and Zaza’s situation is up in the air after West Ham United interrupted his loan spell so they didn’t have to buy him outright for €25m.

He was returned to Juventus, who are now trying to find him a new club and on Saturday afternoon there were reports a deal was done with Valencia.

Zaza would arrive on loan with an option to buy for €16m that would become obligatory after 15 games.

However, just hours later there was a sudden twist, as Valencia director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, known as Suso, announced his irrevocable resignation.

Suddenly all the agreements he negotiated, including Juventus full-back Patrice Evra, are no longer to be taken for granted and Valencia could begin their transfer strategy anew.

Fiorentina are on high alert for Zaza, claim Rai Sport, because he’d be a suitable replacement for Kalinic.

It’s well known that Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are offering €45m for the Croatian centre-forward, with wages worth €12m per year.

