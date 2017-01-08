Rastelli: 'Cagliari have our say'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli is convinced his team will be able to give Milan a game at San Siro this evening.

The Sardinian side have already won at Giuseppe Meazza once this season, beating Inter 2-1, and lie comfortably in mid-table in their first year back in Serie A.

"Do Milan have confidence? Yes, but so do we," Rastelli commented at his pre-match Press conference.

"I appreciate the way Milan manage the game, they play well, they have quality and they get results.

"We will go there to have our say, we have prepared well for the match."

Rastelli also discussed his team's line-up, as well as what Cagliari's plans are for the transfer market.

"The team needs fresh bodies, in good physical and mental shape. I will make my decisions based on that.

"Transfers? We will operate based on players who will eventually leave and by choosing players who can give us something more."

