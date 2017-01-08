Inzaghi: 2017 is Lazio's year

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi expects Lazio to build on their positive first half of the season as they prepare to face Crotone.

Despite the turmoil that engulfed the club over the summer, the Biancocelesti have performed above expectations and remain in contention for Champions League qualification.

However, speaking ahead of his team's home match with the relegation strugglers, the Stadio Olimpico Coach added that he is taking nothing for granted.

"When you start again after a break, there are always matches based on details," Inzaghi explained to reporters. "We are preparing the match with Crotone in a particular way.

"I have asked the boys to show attention and concentration. Crotone are in a good moment. We will encounter a tough opponent. It is a match in which we have everything to lose, but I am confident because I have seen the team focused.

"I expect a good 2017. We have got 34 points and it could have been more, but it is a lot considering how we started.

"But this cannot be a finishing point, only a starting point. Now the fans expect a lot from us, my only thoughts are on Sunday's match which will not be easy.

"January is important, we are starting again after a 15-day break. I have seen the team working well, even before the New Year we worked well despite the cold.

"We know we have to go again after the disappointment in Milan."

The tactician also revealed that in order for Lazio to conduct any significant transfer business, players would have to leave the club first.

"In order to do something, it would mean that someone has to leave first. We'll see what our needs are."

