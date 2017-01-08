NEWS
Sunday January 8 2017
Nicola: 'Crotone step up for Lazio'
By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola expects the quality of Lazio to provide his Crotone players with extra determination and motivation to get a result.

The two sides go head-to-head at Stadio Olimpico at 14.00 GMT, with the Pitagorici's recent slight upturn in form having hauled them off the bottom of Serie A prior to the Christmas break.

"It will be a difficult match against a great team," acknowledged Nicola at a Press conference.

"I am sure that the strength of the opposition can give us additional motivation and determination.

"My team will be determined and proactive, even dangerous, as we have already seen in the first half of the season against the top teams.

"Lazio are a very strong team physically and technically. We have studied our opponents with care, identifying possible points of weakness that we hope to use to our advantage.

"The Crotone of the first half against Udinese represents our style of play on the pitch. We are working to maintain that standard for 90 minutes."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies