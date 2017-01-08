Nicola: 'Crotone step up for Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola expects the quality of Lazio to provide his Crotone players with extra determination and motivation to get a result.

The two sides go head-to-head at Stadio Olimpico at 14.00 GMT, with the Pitagorici's recent slight upturn in form having hauled them off the bottom of Serie A prior to the Christmas break.

"It will be a difficult match against a great team," acknowledged Nicola at a Press conference.

"I am sure that the strength of the opposition can give us additional motivation and determination.

"My team will be determined and proactive, even dangerous, as we have already seen in the first half of the season against the top teams.

"Lazio are a very strong team physically and technically. We have studied our opponents with care, identifying possible points of weakness that we hope to use to our advantage.

"The Crotone of the first half against Udinese represents our style of play on the pitch. We are working to maintain that standard for 90 minutes."

