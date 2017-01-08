Samp: 'Ban Reina for simulation'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria demand Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina receive a ban “for simulation using video evidence, just as they did for Kevin Strootman.”

The shot-stopper claimed his heel was clipped by Matias Silvestre as he was trying to clear the ball upfield, which was the defender’s second bookable offence.

Samp had been 1-0 up at the time, but eventually lost 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo last night.

“We put in a wonderful performance that was decided by a refereeing error on a situation that was pretty easy to read, so that’s very irritating,” Sampdoria lawyer Antonio Romei told reporters.

“The action was clearly visible, the fourth official was close by and he could’ve seen that Silvestre didn’t even touch him, but Reina fell down anyway.

“Now we’ll see how the sporting justice system will evaluate this incident. We’re waiting for the use of video evidence to be implemented for simulation, just as it was for Strootman only a few weeks ago.”

Roma midfielder Strootman was given a two-match ban for ‘simulation’ after Lazio substitute Danilo Cataldi lightly tugged the back of his shirt during a goal celebration.

The ban was later revoked on appeal because Cataldi had also received a one-match ban for leaping off the bench to go for Strootman.

In this case, Reina could be in significant trouble, because while video evidence showed Cataldi did make some contact with Strootman, the images in Naples appear to show little if any contact with Silvestre.

The Samp defender was running very close to Reina, perhaps too much for comfort, but it did not appear to be a bookable offence.

President Massimo Ferrero was furious after the game and told reporters Sampdoria had been "robbed."

