Liveblog: Serie A Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for today’s seven Serie A games starting with Udinese-Inter through Genoa-Roma, Sassuolo-Torino, Milan-Cagliari and Juventus-Bologna.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And keep a closer eye on the individual statistics from each game using our Live Scores Service.

The action begins at 11.30 GMT with a revitalised Inter at the Dacia Arena against an Udinese side that also ended 2016 on fine form.

At 14.00 GMT second-placed Roma go into an extremely tricky trip to Marassi, where giant-killers Genoa have already beaten Juventus and Milan this season.

There should be goals galore and intriguing debuts in Sassuolo-Torino, as Alberto Aquilani and Juan Manuel Iturbe run out for their new clubs.

Lazio welcome Crotone and Chievo take on high-flying Atalanta, but Pescara-Fiorentina has been snowed off.

Supercoppa Italiana winners Milan want to start 2017 with a bang and they host Cagliari at San Siro, kicking off at 17.00 GMT.

The round concludes at 19.45 GMT with leaders Juventus against Bologna in Turin, welcoming back Paulo Dybala, but doing without captain Gigi Buffon.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.