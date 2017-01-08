Karnezis: 'Udinese attack Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Orestis Karnezis insists Udinese “are in good shape and want a victory against Inter, so we mustn’t be passive. We need to attack them.”

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

There are temperatures below freezing at the Dacia Arena today, but no snow as of yet.

“The cold won’t be the issue, as Inter have players of a very high level,” the Udinese goalkeeper told Mediaset Premium.

“We are in good shape, are playing on home turf, have strong players and want a victory against Inter. We mustn’t be passive. We need to attack them and certainly score at least a goal.

“The utmost concentration is crucial, as Inter are a side who when given space can be very dangerous.”

