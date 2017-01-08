China calls for Cassano

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria outcast Antonio Cassano could be the latest player to make a move to China for Guangzhou R&F or Shandong Luneng.

The 34-year-old striker has been frozen out at Samp all season after refusing a transfer into Serie B.

He confessed recently that he would like to carry on playing for a little longer and find a new club in January.

According to the Corriere dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, the most likely destination is China, where FantAntonio could let his creativity run wild.

It’s likely to be a brief stay, as his wife and children would remain in Genoa, but enough to earn a hefty wage deal.

The Chinese clubs in question are believed to be Guangzhou R&F and Shandong Luneng.

The latter is bound to have the upper hand, because Cassano would find fellow Italian Graziano Pellè there.

