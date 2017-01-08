Pioli: 'Inter chase is on'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes Inter can “keep chasing” the leading pack for European qualification as they visit Udinese today.

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“The cold will affect both teams, so we just have to focus on playing better than the opposition,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We worked very well over the winter break and there was a good approach from the team, but today we need even more.

“We’re very concentrated, take it one game at a time and try to win as many matches as possible. It’s the only way to climb back up the table.

“The sides ahead of us are moving rapidly, so we need to pick up points wherever we can and keep chasing them down.”

