Roma swap Paredes for Badelj?

By Football Italia staff

Roma could offer Leandro Paredes to Fiorentina in an exchange deal for Milan Badelj, also wanted by Inter and Milan.

According to La Nazione newspaper, the Giallorossi are prepared to hand over Paredes as a direct replacement.

Badelj is refusing to sign a new contract and is therefore on the transfer market, though the Viola are hoping to hold on until June.

Milan and Inter are also attempting to sign Badelj and the Croatia international confirmed he’d prefer the Rossoneri, as it’d be a reunion with Vincenzo Montella.

However, if Roma include Paredes as part of the deal, Fiorentina are likely to favour this option.

Both Badelj and Paredes are valued at approximately €10m and play in similar roles.

While Paredes is only 22 years old, Badelj will turn 28 next month.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.