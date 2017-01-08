Official: Melo joins Palmeiras

By Football Italia staff

Palmeiras have finally announced that Inter midfielder Felipe Melo signed a contract with them to June 2019.

This move had been expected for a couple of weeks, but was only completed this afternoon.

The club and Melo had been exchanging Twitter hints, including emojis of pen on paper and the ‘pig’ nickname of Palmeiras.

The 33-year-old said he is “fulfilling a dream of returning to Brazil at an age that allows me to run and do what I love most without problems,” he told Palmeiras.com.

“I am honoured and thank God for this opportunity to return and play for such a great club as Palmeiras. It’s a great honour to be wearing this shirt.

“I never stop fighting for every ball. This is my strength, this is what I bring. I arrive at Palmeiras to help.”

