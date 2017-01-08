Perisic brace conquers Udine

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic’s brace overturned Udinese for a 2-1 victory at the Dacia Arena, giving Inter their fourth consecutive Serie A win.

Jakub Jankto had given the hosts the early lead and the woodwork prevented a second, but the Nerazzurri changed everything with their Croatian winger.

Click here for the full match report.

Or follow all the action as it happens and give your views from today’s Serie A games with the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.