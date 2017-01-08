NEWS
Sunday January 8 2017
Perisic brace conquers Udine
By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic’s brace overturned Udinese for a 2-1 victory at the Dacia Arena, giving Inter their fourth consecutive Serie A win.

Jakub Jankto had given the hosts the early lead and the woodwork prevented a second, but the Nerazzurri changed everything with their Croatian winger.

