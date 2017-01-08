Peres: 'Roma pressure Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres told Roma to beat Genoa in an “immensely difficult” match and put pressure on leaders Juventus.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We know this is a tough game, immensely difficult, but we require a different spirit to take the result home. We prepared well and will try to bring home an important result,” Bruno Peres told Mediaset Premium.

Last night Napoli squeezed past Sampdoria 2-1 in stoppages, so the Champions League race is hotting up.

“Napoli’s victory does put a little pressure on us, but now we have to put some pressure on Juventus.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.