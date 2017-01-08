NEWS
Sunday January 8 2017
Peres: 'Roma pressure Juventus'
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres told Roma to beat Genoa in an “immensely difficult” match and put pressure on leaders Juventus.

“We know this is a tough game, immensely difficult, but we require a different spirit to take the result home. We prepared well and will try to bring home an important result,” Bruno Peres told Mediaset Premium.

Last night Napoli squeezed past Sampdoria 2-1 in stoppages, so the Champions League race is hotting up.

“Napoli’s victory does put a little pressure on us, but now we have to put some pressure on Juventus.”

