Sunday January 8 2017
Jovetic: 'No chance at Inter'
By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic complains he was “never given a chance at Inter and I don’t know why” ahead of his probable Sevilla move.

The Montenegro international has struggled for playing time under a series of different Coaches since arriving from Manchester City.

“If we talk about Inter, I have to say that I am not satisfied with last season,” Jovetic told Mondo.me.

“I worked well, was ready to play, but I was never given a chance. I don’t know why, it’s not an issue with me, as my performances with Montenegro prove I was in good shape.

“I am a professional and behaved as such. My work is to train as well as possible and be ready to play at any moment.

“If you want to ask why I didn’t have the opportunity to play, that is not a question for me.”

