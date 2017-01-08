'Arsenal €65m for Belotti not enough'

By Football Italia staff

Torino confirm they “received the offer” from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, believed to be €65m, “but he is worth more.”

The Italy international striker recently signed a new contract, which has a €100m release clause that is valid only for clubs outside of the Peninsula.

There have been reports that Arsenal offered €65m and Toro director of sport Gianluca Petrachi admitted as much.

“Yes, we received the offer, but it does not reflect the value of the player,” Petrachi told Sky Sport Italia when asked specifically about the Gunners bid.

“Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we’ll see what happens.

“We intend to keep Belotti and President Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he’s worth more than they have offered.”

