HT: Roma thank Genoa own goal

By Football Italia staff

Genoa scored an unfortunate own goal to give Roma the half-time lead, but Mattia Perin was injured and Wojciech Szczesny decisive.

Follow all the action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Africa Cup of Nations is already taking its toll, as Mohamed Salah and Serge Gakpe were on international duty. It was the Grifone’s first game since selling Leonardo Pavoletti and Tomas Rincon, also missing injured Miguel Veloso and Lucas Orban. Thomas Vermaelen and Alessandro Florenzi didn’t make the trip, with Kostas Manolas not fit enough to start.

Roma had won eight of their previous nine meetings with Genoa, home and away, including last term’s 3-2 thriller. However, Juventus and Milan had already suffered heavy defeats at Marassi this season.

In the opening minute Wojciech Szczesny got his fingertips to a Diego Laxalt curler, then Mattia Perin performed an extraordinary reaction save to palm Edin Dzeko’s cushioned volley off the line from close range. Unfortunately he also sprained his knee during that save and had to make way for Eugenio Lamanna.

Radja Nainggolan wasted a couple of promising opportunities by trying to blast his finish, while Kevin Strootman risked a penalty with his clumsy intervention on Luca Rigoni.

Roma were stepping up the pressure, as Nainggolan lobbed Lamanna and Nicolas Burdisso cleared in front of an empty net, and found a breakthrough with a bit of luck.

A series of poor clearances eventually saw Armando Izzo stick out a shin to accidentally redirect the low Bruno Peres cross into his own net from seven yards. It was Izzo’s second own goal of the season after the Derby della Lanterna.

Szczesny performed a stunning reaction save at the near post on a deflected Nikola Ninkovic free kick that took a deflection through a sea of legs. Genoa poured forward with a series of shots charged down from Lucas Ocampos and Giovanni Simeone.

Genoa 0-1 Roma (Half-Time)

Izzo og 36 (R)

Genoa: Perin (Lamanna 8); Izzo, Burdisso, Munoz; Lazovic, L Rigoni, Cofie, Laxalt; Ninkovic, Simeone, Ocampos

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan; Dzeko, Perotti

Ref: Rizzoli

