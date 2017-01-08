Bentancur to Juve this month?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Rodrigo Bentancur will join Juventus from Boca Juniors this month, as opposed to in the summer.

As part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez in the opposite direction, the Old Lady already have a confirmed option for the young Uruguayan.

It was thought that the Serie A champions would wait until the summer before exercising that right, but according to Argentine media sources Juve are considering an early move for the 19-year-old.

Coach Max Allegri is said to be keen on boosting his midfield options for the second half of the season, and Bentancur could fit the bill.

He is set to feature for his country at the upcoming South American U20 Championships, but would be available to move to Italy following the end of Uruguay's involvement.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.