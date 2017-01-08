Spalletti: 'A truly determined Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti felt Roma “fully deserved” the victory away to Genoa, sealed with an own goal, and “it’s fundamental to maintain this spirit.”

Armando Izzo accidentally redirected a Bruno Peres cross into his net from six yards and that proved the only goal of the game.

“The team put in a great performance in terms of character,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“There were some little defects in the past, but today they were strengths. It was a truly determined and gritty side. I have to compliment the lads.

“The whole side has to fight for every ball and it’s a real pleasure to discover these qualities that at times had given me doubts. It’s fundamental to maintain this spirit and this mental strength we showed today.

“We should’ve closed it off earlier, but in the circumstances we needed some players to rest. Radja Nainggolan, Bruno Peres and Emerson were not fully fit, we had two players booked and had to go a little deeper than usual.

“Even then, we barely allowed Genoa any chances.”

