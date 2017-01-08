Cairo: 'Belotti costs €100m'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo warned Arsenal that Andrea Belotti “has a €100m clause and we’ve no intention of selling for less than that.”

It’s reported the Gunners made an offer worth €65m, which director of sport Gianluca Petrachi seemed to confirm when speaking to Sky Sport Italia this afternoon.

After a 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, Cairo also commented on the Italian satellite station.

“We’re very happy to have a great player like Belotti and we intend to hold on tight. He has a contract with this clause worth €100m and therefore we have no need or intention of selling for less than that.

“If someone comes in with the full release clause sum, then we won’t have a choice, but I doubt anyone will reach that figure yet.”

The €100m clause was placed in a new contract Belotti signed in December.

However, the clause is only valid for clubs outside of Italy.

