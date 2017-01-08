Perin avoids ligament damage

By Football Italia staff

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin sprained his knee against Roma, but initial tests ruled out ligament damage.

It’s a sigh of relief for the shot-stopper, who clearly feared the worst when he burst into tears on the bench at Marassi this afternoon.

He sprained his left knee during an extraordinary reaction save on Edin Dzeko in the 1-0 home defeat.

The 24-year-old Italy international had some preliminary tests which appear to have ruled out ligament damage.

More examinations will be required tomorrow, but it’s believed to be just a sprain.

Perin had reason to be worried, as he had missed several months and Euro 2016 with a right knee ligament injury in April 2016.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.