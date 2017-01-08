Maran: 'I'd never seen that Chievo'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran admits he had never before seen Chievo perform as they did during their 4-1 home defeat to Atalanta.

The Flying Donkeys fell behind early on against Gian Piero Gasperini's team and never looked capable of staging a comeback.

"It was a bad day," Maran admitted when asked to summarise his team's display. "I have never seen a Chievo like that.

"It is a shame, we could have capped off a great first half of the season by getting more points. Now we need to roll up our sleeves and move forward.

"At times, football gives you bitter pills to swallow. Today, they quickly got the goal and we didn't manage to react.

"We do not capitulate in many games. Today it happened."

