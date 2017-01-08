'Lazio must improve against top teams'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi says Lazio deserved to beat Crotone and admits his side now need to improve against Serie A's top teams.

The Biancocelesti needed a last gasp Ciro Immobile strike to avoid dropping two points against their struggling opponents, but the forward's intervention means the Stadio Olimpico side keep up the pressure on Roma and Napoli in the race for next season's Champions League.

"We had 15 corners and 18 shots. A victory came in the end, with a great performance by the opposition goalkeeper," Inzaghi said following the 1-0 win over the Pitagorici.

"We weren't very precise, but the win was deserved. We have 37 points now and we need to look to develop."

It was then put to Inzaghi that the only problem with Lazio's campaign so far has been their results against teams around them, and the Coach agreed.

"Absolutely, in this first part of the season events on the pitch have told us this. We lost against the top four teams in the table.

"At times we didn't even know how it was possible, but there is a reason. This must also be a motivation for us to grow."

