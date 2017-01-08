HT: Cagliari frustrate Milan

By Football Italia staff

Both goalkeepers made saves in the first half and Ignazio Abate went off injured, but Milan and Cagliari are still goalless.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri were feeling confident after ending 2016 with the Supercoppa Italiana, beating Juventus on penalties in Doha for their first silverware since 2011. Juraj Kucka, Mati Fernandez and Riccardo Montolivo were injured, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made his 50th appearance at the age of 17 and Manuel Locatelli started on his 19th birthday. The Sardinians missed Marco Borriello, Artur Ionita, Federico Melchiorri and suspended Simone Padoin.

Cagliari last beat Milan 1-0 in Sardinia in October 1998, managing just six draws from the next 25 meetings, home and away.

The hosts had two chances in the opening 120 seconds, as first Alessio Romagnoli’s header tested Rafael and then Carlos Bacca turned wide.

M’Baye Niang returned to the line-up and blasted over from distance, as Cagliari were pinned back into their own half. The Sardinians only created a chance when Ignazio Abate was off injured following a terrible Bruno Alves tackle – which somehow didn’t warrant a card – Donnarumma getting down very quickly to palm the Nicolo Barella effort off the line.

The Rossoneri lost their momentum as the half wore on and failed to make much of a dent in the usually-porous Cagliari back line. Locatelli saw his volley deflected after Rafael only punched a corner to the edge of the box.

Milan 0-0 Cagliari (Half-Time)

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate (Antonelli 26), Paletta, Romagnoli, De Sciglio; Pasalic, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Bacca, Niang

Cagliari: Rafael; Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Bruno Alves, Capuano; Isla, Di Gennaro, Dessena; Barella; Sau, Farias

Ref: Giacomelli

