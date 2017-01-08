Miha 'bitter' after Toro draw

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic feels Torino 'could and should' have won their match with Sassuolo but vows the Granata will fight for European qualification.

At the half-way point of the season, Toro are eighth in Serie A with 29 points but the goalless draw with the Neroverdi means they lose ground on the teams above them.

"I'm a little bitter," Mihajlovic admitted after his players failed to break down Eusebio Di Francesco's struggling side. "We could and should have won.

"We made the running in the match, especially in the first half when we created chances. When things go that way, you have to take advantage and win.

"If you do not throw yourself into it, this is how it ends. These matches should be decided by players of a higher quality.

"Finishing the first half of the season with 29 points isn't the best, it isn't much if you want to get in the Europa League even if it is a record for Toro. We need to improve.

"We will fight until the end for the Europa League. It would have been better to have 31 points, but we won't give up."

The Serbian was then asked whether Adem Ljajic in particular had failed to deliver the goods against the Neroverdi.

"He is one of those [higher quality players] but he isn't the only one. I didn't bring him off before because even if he is playing badly he can always come up with something."

