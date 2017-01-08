LDN: 'Udinese performance important'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri declared himself pleased with Udinese's performance despite their defeat to Inter.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring against the Nerazzurri, but they were pegged back by Ivan Perisic before the Croatian netted a late winner for Stefano Pioli's side.

"We need to take more care tactically in the defensive area, although I don't think you can expect to completely stop Inter," Del Neri commented at his post-match Press conference.

"Today we defended less well against set pieces, but Karnezis didn't make any saves.

"In my opinion we need to regret other situations, we are angry with the result."

Del Neri is, however, satisfied by performance which underlined the Bianconeri's progress since he took over from Beppe Iachini.

"These are defeats which hurt you but which give you confidence. We need to treasure these games, at the end of the day a point more or less changes little for us.

"However, the performance was important for our journey."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.