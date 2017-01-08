Last-gasp Bacca revives Milan

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca ended his 98-day goal drought with a late winner as Milan beat Cagliari 1-0 with Bruno Alves sent off in stoppages.

The Rossoneri huffed and puffed at a freezing San Siro, but eventually broke through with Bacca making the most of a Gianluca Lapadula assist.

Bruno Alves brought Bacca down in injury time for a red card, though he had risked one earlier by injuring Ignazio Abate.

