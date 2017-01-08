Suso: 'Milan had to win'

By Football Italia staff

Suso admits Milan felt the pressure in their late win over Cagliari and thanked Carlos Bacca.

The Colombian got the last-gasp winner in a 1-0 result at San Siro.

“We knew that all the other teams had won this weekend, so it was a very, very important result for us this evening,” Suso told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was difficult, as Cagliari fought hard and defended very well, but we managed to break them down in the end.

“Bacca is a crucial striker for us, he created space for the other players too and it’s wonderful he’s back to scoring ways.

“It’s early to talk about the Champions League, we have to keep focusing on one game at a time and reaching Europe.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.