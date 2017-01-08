Rastelli: 'Cagliari deserved a draw'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli felt Cagliari “deserved a draw” against Milan after an 88th-minute Carlos Bacca goal at San Siro.

The Sardinians had held out very well and even saw their own goal ruled offside.

“It’s disappointing to lose at the last minute, of course, especially after a performance like that at San Siro,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think the draw would’ve been the fair result, we were coming to the end of a positive game and it would’ve given us extra confidence to return home with a point against Milan.

“There was a clear foul on Mauricio Isla just before the Milan goal and I was unhappy that it was not given. The lads worked very hard and deserved more from this match.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.