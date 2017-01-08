Chiellini: 'Barzagli is a colossus'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini is glad that Andrea Barzagli is back in the Juventus line-up after two months. “He’s one of the best in the world.”

The Bianconeri host Bologna this evening, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

This is the first match of 2017, since losing to Milan on penalties for the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha.

“After every game, every win and defeat, we discuss it in the locker room with humility and the desire to improve on our mistakes. That is our great strength over the last few years,” Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’re aware of the difficulties that we are going into, as Bologna will close up well and go on the counter with talented young players on the wings. It will take a very good Juve side to beat them tonight.”

Paulo Dybala returns for his first start since October and Barzagli is also back after dislocating his shoulder.

“Barzagli is a colossus, a giant, one of the key figures for Juventus and Italy, not to mention one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“It’s good to know he is back and over the next week we’ll get Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro back too.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.